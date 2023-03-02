At the recently held News18 Showsha Reel Awards, Jasleen Royal was honoured with the Best Playback Singer award for her work in Ranjha. The 31-year-old vocalist accepted the award and expressed her gratitude to the entire Shershaah team. ‘Ranjha’ is a heartbreaking love song that perfectly depicts the feeling of love and loss through its lyrics and Jasleen’s soulful voice. The song became one of the most loved tracks from the Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer. Ranjha, in fact, was featured on the Billboard Global Excl US charts. Jasleen Royal has time and again treated her listeners with songs that feel good and allow one to embrace the little things and emotions in life.

On receiving the award, she shared, “Thank you so much for considering me worthy enough for the title. I remember when I made Ranjha, it was rejected by quite a lot of people, and then, it found Shershaah or Shershaah found me, and it got a lot of love from all of you people. I am very grateful to Anvitaa Dutt for writing such amazing lyrics on my tune, Sidharth-Kiara, and especially Karan (Johar) and Dharma for backing the song. It’s really heartwarming to see Sid-Kiara making it their wedding song. So thank you so much for all the love. It really means a lot."

On a closing note, she added, “Ranjha has been that point in my career that really, really changed my life." The singer then crooned a few verses of the song for the audience in the ballroom. Sharing the same on social media, she wrote, “Best playback singer! Thank you for the honour News18."

Speaking of Shershaah, the movie starring Sidharth and Kiara turned out to be a massive hit. The actors even fell in love while shooting for the same and recently got married in Jaisalmer. Post their wedding, the couple attended their first award ceremony for News18 Showsha together.

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards were held to honour talent from the entertainment industry. It was a star-studded affair. Several celebs were present for the extravagant event. Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Ramesh Sippy, Ayan Mukerji, Amit Trivedi, Divya Dutta, Vidya Balan, Babil and Shantanu Maheshwari, and many others were in attendance.

The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul and took place at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai.

