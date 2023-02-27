The News18 Showsha Reel Awards concluded on Saturday night by acknowledging and honouring stars who have made a remarkable contribution to the film industry in the past one-and-a-half years. The star-studded evening saw several prominent artists in attendance, such as Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Ramesh Sippy, Ayan Mukerji, Amit Trivedi, Divya Dutta, Vidya Balan, Babil and Shantanu Maheshwari, among others.

The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul and took place at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai. The categories for the Awards were Popular Choice - Films, Popular Choice - Web Series and Jury Awards. Kiara Advani, who gave back-to-back hit performances last year, was honoured with the Star of The Year Award, while Anupam Kher bagged the Extraordinary Performer of the Year award for The Kashmir Files. Sidharth Malhotra, who accompanied his actress-wife Kiara, bagged the Popular Choice Best Actor Award for their film, Shershaah. The Popular Choice Awards were selected by our voters.

The Jury Awards for Best film went to Darlings, directed by debutante Jasmeet K Reen. Rajkummar Rao bagged the Best Actor Award in the same category and Vidya Balan won the best actress award. The nominees were selected by our Jury members including legendary filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, directors Sriram Raghavan and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, actress Divya Dutta, and News18’s Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor, Tavishi Paitandy.

Check out the Complete List of Winners Here:

Popular Choice - Films

Best Film- Shershaah

Best Director- Ayan Mukerji (Brahmastra)

Best Actor- Sidharth Malhotra (Shershaah)

Best Actress- Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

Best Supporting Actor- Anil Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

Best Supporting Actress- Neha Dhupia (A Thursday)

Best Performance in a Comic Role- Maneish Paul (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

Best Performance in a Negative Role- Divya Dutta (Dhaakad)

Best Singer (Male)- Shahid Mallya (Rubaaiyaan, Qala)

Best Singer (Female)- Jasleen Royal (Ranjha, Shershaah)

Best Music- Amit Trivedi (Qala)

Popular Choice Web Series

Best Web Series- The Family Man 2

Best Actor- Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man Season 2)

Best Actress- Huma Qureshi (Maharani Season 2)

Best Director- Ram Madhvani (Aarya Season 2)

Best Ensemble Cast- Delhi Crime Season 2

Jury Awards

Best Debut: Babil (Qala), Shantanu Maheshwari (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Best Director: Vasan Bala (Monica O My Darling)

Best Film: Darlings

Breakthrough Performance: Bhumi Pednekar (Badhaai Do)

Best Actress: Vidya Balan (Jalsa)

Best Actor: Rajkummar Rao (Monica, O My Darling)

Extraordinary Performance Of The Year: Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files)

Star Of The Year: Kiara Advani

