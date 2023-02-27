Bollywood actress Kiara Advani walked home with her first award after her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards. It was a star-studded event that recognised and honoured talents who have been weaving magic on screen in the past one-and-a-half years. With this year’s News18 Showsha Reel Awards, we took our commitment to award the Hindi film industry’s best talent to the next level. Among many deserving winners, Kiara shone as the Star of The Year and was present at the event with her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra.

The actress impressed us in the recent past with films such as Govinda Naam Mera, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Shershaah. Donning a yellow saree, she graced the stage with a huge smile on her face as she accepted the award from Puneet Singh, CEO and President, Digital and Corporate Strategy, Network 18. She thanked the audience and the makers of her four films.

Advertisement

“Good things take time and it has taken me eight years, or more actually. I have lost count. It has taken me a long while before I have heard this title - Star of The Year. I’m sitting here among the brightest stars in our industry - star producers, star directors and star actors. I think you will all agree with me that it’s the audience who makes us the stars. So I have to thank the audience. I am extremely grateful that the four films I have been a part of this year have received immense love from the audience."

The actress also thanked Karan Johar as she collaborated with his Dharma Productions for three of her biggest films. She also gave a shoutout to all the makers of the films. The sweetest shoutout went to her husband, Sidharth.

After Kiara’s acceptance speech, the host Maniesh Paul talked about Kiara’s now-famous bridal entry. The actress revealed that she was emotional but as soon as she saw Sidharth, she was excited to get married to him. “If you are marrying someone you love, the love of your life, then you will feel that way," she expressed. Maniesh also called Sidharth on stage as it was her first award after the couple tied the knot. Notably, Sidharth also won the Best Actor Award for Shershaah. The actor went up on stage and gave a warm hug to his wife which was followed by a flying kiss. The audience broke into cheers after witnessing this magical moment.

Advertisement

Also present with the couple at the awards show were Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Neha Dhupia, Anupam Kher, and Anil Kapoor, among many others.

Our jury members for the awards show were legendary filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, directors Sriram Raghavan and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, actress Divya Dutta, and News18’s Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor, Tavishi Paitandy.

Read all the Latest Movies News here