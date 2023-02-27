News18 Showsha Reel Awards: Kriti Sanon Wins Best Actress Popular Choice, Says 'I Wish to Re-live Mimi'

Kriti Sanon received the Best Actress Popular Choice Film award at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards for her performance in the Netflix film, Mimi. “If given a chance to re-live any one of my films, I will take Mimi’s name," the actress said as she accepted the award. With this year’s edition of the News18 Showsha Reel Awards, we took our commitment to recognise the Hindi film industry’s best talent to the next level. The awards night gave a shout-out to those who deserve the accolades for pulling cinema out of the clutches of clichéd market rules.

Kriti Sanon competed against Alia Bhatt who was nominated for Gangubai Kathiawadi, Tabu for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara Advani who got nominated for JugJugg Jeeyo and Shershaah, Triptii Dimri for Qala and Deepika Padukone for Gehraiyaan. Kriti received the award after several weeks of voting from the audience.

The actress delivered a heartwarming acceptance speech after receiving the award from acting stalwart Anupam Kher. She said, “Thank you so much Sir, it is such an honour to receive the award from you. Thank you News18. I kind of almost got confused because I thought Mimi’s year is gone. But this award is being given for 2 years, so it is even more special. With such amazing contemporaries and performances, I suddenly was sitting and feeling less deserving of it.

“Mimi has been a very special film. If given a chance to re-live and re-shoot a film, I will surely choose Mimi. I’m not too sure about the 15 kgs (of weight gain), but the rest of it is for sure. I have to thank Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films and Laxman Utekar Sir, for simply believing in me and that I can pull this off. For truly believing in my talent from the beginning. When you enter the industry with big dream, you just need a few people who believe in you and your talent and just give you that opportunity."

The actress looked glamorous in a stone-studded white saree, with her hair styled in a messy bun. Kriti left everyone mesmerised right from her red carpet entry. Taking over the OTT space with and as Mimi, Kriti Sanon proved that she is a complete package. While she showed that she could be the perfect leading lady in commercial projects, she also underlined that she can shoulder a film on her own shoulders and win the audience over.

