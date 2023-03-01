Maniesh Paul who hosted the News18 Showsha Reel Awards on February 25, was honoured with the Best Actor In A Comic Role for his work in JugJugg Jeeyo. Time and again, the actor has been appreciated for his on screen presence and comic timing, for which he also enjoys a massive fan following.

On receiving the award, Maniesh said, “Well honestly, I wasn’t expecting this, main peeche baithke mera script rehearse kar raha tha. Honestly, this validation feels so so good. A big thank you to Karan Johar sir, Raj Mehta, Apoorva Mehta… it’s because of them I bagged this film. I am so happy to work with Anil Kapoor Sir. You’ve been a legend…

“When I get awards, I become that Maniesh Paul from Malviya Nagar again, when I used to perform on stage in school and college and teachers said that this guy is going to go a long way… I have only have one advice to aspiring actors and performers - that in this industry, people often try to fit you in a box, make sure that you never let your dreams and aspirations to be confided in a box. I also want to thank all those people who rejected me, which gave me the push to try harder."

Later, Maniesh shared a bundle of pictures from the award ceremony and wrote, “And it happened again!!! Won the BEST ACTOR IN A COMIC ROLE FOR JUG JUGG JEEYO last nite at the @news18 @showsha_ awards… Cant thank you all enough!! Thanks for all the love again and again Thank you @karanjohar sir @apoorva1972 @raj_a_mehta @dharmamovies for making me a part of this wonderful journey called JUG JUGG JEEYO."

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards was a star-studded affair. Several celebs were present for the extravagant event. Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Ramesh Sippy, Ayan Mukerji, Amit Trivedi, Divya Dutta, Vidya Balan, Babil and Shantanu Maheshwari, and many others were in attendance. The event took place at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai.

