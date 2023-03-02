The News18 Showsha Reel Awards were recently held in Mumbai. The award ceremony honoured actors, filmmakers, singers who contributed to the entertainment industry with films and shows. Manoj Bajpyaee’s The Family Man bagged the Best Web Series Award in the Popular Choice category. The actor accepted the award on behalf of his team and directors Raj and DK.

He shared, “Raj and DK are one of a kind. The directors are not only very creative, but in an industry which is so self-obsessed, they are so democratic. And they believe in taking everybody with them. This is what’s so unique about them and I love being on the sets with these two people and I miss going back on the sets."

Manoj Bajpayee was also honoured with the Best Actor In A Web Series award at the same event. On receiving the award, he shared, “It’s not an easy task when you are working in a series because you have to be really consistent in each and every scene you are doing, you really have to know where you are coming from and what you are getting into. And in all of this, Raj and DK and my co-actors have really helped me," said Bajpayee in his acceptance speech. He also hailed the writer Suparn Verma. He gave a shout-out to Samantha Ruth Prabhu as well for giving her all to the series.

Before signing off, Manoj paid tribute to his late parents who he lost within a year. “Without my parents, I would have never come here. The kind of place I come from, this profession was never regarded as something credible. But my parents believed in me and let me fly from the age of 18. It is in their memory," he said.

Sharing the awards on his social media handle, the actor wrote, “Best Actor “Family Man 2" at #News18ReelAwards. Thanks to all of you for showering so much love on Srikant Tiwari. Congratulations to @rajanddk for winning the Best Web Series."

The News18 Showsha Reel Awards was a star-studded affair. Several celebs were present for the extravagant event. Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Neha Dhupia, Ramesh Sippy, Ayan Mukerji, Amit Trivedi, Divya Dutta, Vidya Balan, Babil and Shantanu Maheshwari, and many others were in attendance.

The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul took place at Taj Lands End, Bandra, Mumbai.

