Our favourite ‘Family Man’ Manoj Bajpayee was the proud winner of the Popular Choice Best Actor Award (Web Series) for Raj and DK’s Show The Family Man 2 at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards. The awards made a grand comeback after he pandemic to acknowledge and honour talents who have been weaving magic on screen in the past one-and-a-half years. The categories for the Awards were Popular Choice - Films, Popular Choice - Web Series and Jury Awards. Bajpayee was presented the prestigious award by actress Lakshmi Manchu. He expressed his gratitude towards Raj and DK and his co-actors for helping him elevate his performance.

“It’s not an easy task when you are working in a series because you have to be really consistent in each and every scene you are doing, you really have to know where you are coming from and what you are getting into. And in all of this, Raj and DK and my co-actors have really helped me," said Bajpayee in his acceptance speech. He also hailed the writer Suparn Verma. He gave a shout-out to Samantha Ruth Prabhu as well for giving her all to the series.

He also expressed that he doesn’t want The Family Man 2 to stop only because of the people that have worked for it and the bond they have formed. Before signing off, Manoj paid tribute to his late parents who he lost within a year. “Without my parents, I would have never come here. The kind of place I come from, this profession was never regarded as something credible. But my parents believed in me and let me fly from the age of 18. It is in their memory," he said.

The actor was nominated along with Randeep Hooda (CAT), Ajay Devgn (Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness), Pankaj Tripathi (Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach), Jitendra Kumar (Panchayat 2) and Bobby Deol (Aashram 3).

The Family Man 2 also bagged the Best Web Series Award and Bajpayee picked it on behalf of directors Raj and DK.

