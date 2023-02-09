News18 Showsha Reel Awards are back after a short hiatus, and they promise to be bigger, better and grander. This year, the awards will celebrate the growing bond between the world of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the Hindi film industry, as we honour all achievers and stars on February 25 (Saturday) in Mumbai. The awards will bring together the greatest talents of Bollywood and the OTT platforms under one roof, for the first time.

The year 2021-2022 presented moviegoers with an array of films — both in theatres and OTT. While on the one hand, there were The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 charming the box office, films such as Brahmastra and Shershaah had everyone talking. Picking the winners is set to be a tough task even for our esteemed jury.

A look at the jury members who will decide the ‘Jury’s Choice’ Awards:

Ramesh Sippy: Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy has helmed some of the most iconic films over the decades. These include one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema — Sholay (1975). Regarded as an influential filmmaker, Sippy was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2013. Some of his other notable works are Seeta Aur Geeta, Shaan, and Saagar. In 2017, he founded the Ramesh Sippy Academy of Cinema & Entertainment in Mumbai.

Sriram Raghavan: Known for telling a novel story with every movie he helms, Sriram Raghavan has directed several critically acclaimed and popular films such as Johnny Gaddar, and Badlapur. With Andhadhun, he changed the way to look at the crime-comedy genre. The film won National Film Awards for Best Feature Film and Best Adapted Screenplay. A Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) graduate, Raghavan is set to bring in a different viewpoint to the panel.

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: Having made films such as critically acclaimed comedy-drama Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Panga, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is known to find big stories in small spaces. Tiwari started her career in an advertising agency, where she won several awards for her work, before moving on to her passion — filmmaking. The eye for detail would be key as Tiwari assesses our nominees.

Divya Dutta: Having worked in over 60 movies in Bollywood and the Punjabi film industry, Dutta has never shied away from experimenting with roles — be it commercial or indie characters. From Veer Zara and Delhi 6, to Welcome to Sajjanpur, and Badlapur, Dutta will present a holistic view of all things in front of the camera.

Tavishi Paitandy: Eating, sleeping, and drinking cinema is part of our job, and no one in our team at News18 does it better than Tavishi Paitandy. The Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor of News18, Paitandy is a true-blue entertainment journalist for 20 years and has been the perfect outsider in the inner circles of Bollywood. She looks at the fine print of the big screen that will help the jury decide. Paitandy brings to the table the strong editorial voice of News18 to a jury comprising industry bigwigs.

THE DECISION-MAKING

How will the winners of the Jury’s Choice Awards be decided? During the jury meet, the jurors will discuss, debate and arrive at the winners in six categories — Best Film, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Debut (Male/Female), Best Director and Breakthrough Performance of the Year. For popular choice awards, the winners will be decided on the basis of public voting.

