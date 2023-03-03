News18 Showsha Reel Awards became a felicitous platform to honour some of the best actors, movies and web series that had come out in the last one and a half years. While the prestigious event saw the likes of Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar gracing the show, several prominent faces from the OTT industry were also present to receive their award. Ram Madhvani, Vinod Rawat and Kapil Sharma won the Best Director Popular Choice in the web series category for the second season of Sushmita Sen starrer crime thriller Aarya.

Acclaimed film-maker Ram Madhvani, along with the co-directors Vinod Rawat and Kapil Sharma was pitted against Raj and DK for Family Man Season 2, Vipul Shah for Human, Prakash Jha for Aashram Season 3, Abhay Pannu for Rocket Boys and Ajitpal Singh for Tabbar. The winner was decided after people across the country voted for their favorite contender.

Since Kapil Sharma was busy shooting for the third season of Aarya, Ram Madhvani and Vinod Rawat accepted the award on his behalf. Madhvani went on to give a special shoutout to Kapil Sharma in his acceptance speech. He said,

“Thank you so much everybody. Thank you to the jury. Thank you to News18 and thank you Vinod Rawat and Kaps (Kapil Sharma). It’s so sweet that Rajkumar Rao is here and he is also getting an award. Unfortunately, Kapil Sharma couldn’t be here today as he is shooting for Season 3, while we are here to take the credit for Season 2 of Aarya. And thank you to my wife and my co-producer Amita Madhvani. And the whole team, and Sushmita Sen, of course."

Sushmita Sen’s OTT thriller drama Aarya is one of the most loved web series of all time. The show that has seen a successful run of two seasons was mired in a rumour earlier last year that it was being dropped from the roster. However, later, the makers clarified that Aarya 3 was indeed happening. The premise of Aarya revolves around an independent woman who is willing to go to extreme lengths to protect her family. As such, she finds herself embroiled in the politics of mafia gangs and the desire to avenge her husband’s death. Adapted from the Dutch drama series Penoza, the Emmy nominated Aarya also features Ankur Bhatia, Alexx O’Nell, Namit Das, Manish Choudhary, Akash Khurana, Virti Vaghani and Flora Saini, among many others.

