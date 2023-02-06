News18 Showsha Reel Awards are back after a short hiatus, and they promise to be bigger, better and grander. This year, the awards will celebrate the growing bond between the world of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the Hindi film industry, as we honour all achievers and stars on February 25 (Saturday) in Mumbai. The awards will bring together the greatest talents of Bollywood and the OTT platforms under one roof, for the first time.

The News18 Showsha Reel Award nominees in the ‘Best Actor’ in ‘Popular Choice’ category have delivered exemplary performances in movies not just in the past year-and-a-half, but in several films in their career, making them the most sought-after in Indian cinema today. The award is a token of appreciation for the hard work they have put into bringing complex characters to life on screen.

The nominees for Best Actor in the Popular Choice category are:

1. Sidharth Malhotra (Shershaah): Having made his debut with Student of the Year (2012), Shershaah was probably the one big film Sidharth Malhotra was waiting for. The biographical war film was based on the life of Vikram Batra, martyred in Kargil War. Malhotra starred in dual roles as Batra and his twin brother Vishal. The film saluted the valour, courage and bravery of Kargil war heroes. The inspirational and emotional tale proved to be a game-changer for Malhotra.

2. Ranveer Singh (83): The actor has proved his versatility time and again with films, right from his debut Band Baaja Baaraat to Padmaavat and Gully Boy. But 83 was a different beast altogether. Singh got into the skin of one of the most loved cricketers in the country – Kapil Dev. And he hit it out of the park with his performance. His portrayal of Kapil Dev won over the critics and the audiences alike.

3. Ranbir Kapoor (Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva): After the massive success of Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor once again proved himself to be a bankable star with Brahmastra. The movie went on to churn massive numbers at the box office. He played Shiva, an orphan with pyrokinetic powers who discovers that he is an astra, a weapon of enormous energy. Kapoor took on the role of a new Indian superhero in Part One of Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy adventure trilogy and played it to the hilt.

4. Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files): Anupam Kher, one of the most accomplished actors in India, took on a difficult role in this sensitive film. The Kashmir Files presented a fictional storyline centered on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir in the 1990s. While the subject divided opinion, Kher’s performance won unanimous praise.

5. Ajay Devgn (Drishyam 2): With the Drishyam franchise, Ajay Devgn took on a role that was played by none other than Mohanlal in Malayalam. However, even in the sequel to the 2015 film Drishyam, the actor, just like the first part, made sure he gave his own touch to the character of Vijay Salgaonkar, shining amid a bunch of talented actors who brought their best to the table. He has deftly shouldered this franchise which has turned out to be a massive hit in Hindi too.

6. Hrithik Roshan (Vikram Vedha): Hrithik Roshan faced off with Saif Ali Khan in this remake of the Tamil film with the same name, taking on the role essayed by Vijay Sethupathi in the original. He played Vedha, a dreaded gangster from Kanpur, who doesn’t see the world in absolute black and white. It was a never-seen-before avatar of Roshan, speaking in an Awadhi accent, assuming a role far removed from his image of a dashing and dishy Bollywood star.

