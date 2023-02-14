News18 Showsha Reel Awards are back after a short hiatus, and they promise to be bigger, better and grander. This year, the awards will celebrate the growing bond between the world of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the Hindi film industry, as we honour all achievers and stars on February 25 (Saturday) in Mumbai. The awards will bring together the greatest talents of Bollywood and the OTT platforms under one roof, for the first time.

The digital space has not only given us content that was missing on the big screen, but also changed the idea of stars and the concept of heroes. News18 Showsha Reel Awards attempts to recognise faces that have left a significant impact on the audiences with the risks they took.

The nominees for Best Actress in the Popular Choice (Web Series) Category are:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (The Family Man 2): Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her OTT debut with The Family Man 2, which was also her first pan-India project. The actress immediately made a mark with her role as the antagonist and a rebel leader in the spy thriller. She is one of the most popular actresses in India now.

Sushmita Sen (Aarya 2): Sushmita Sen is one of the most prolific actors in the Hindi film industry. She made her OTT debut with Aarya, where she once again showed her acting calibre in the role of a meek housewife who turns into a mafia boss. The show has been renewed for a third season and the shooting is currently underway.

Shefali Shah (Delhi Crime 2): Shefali Shah is known for acting without saying much. The actress’s ability to convey a plethora of emotions through her eyes shows her command over her craft. Delhi Crime sees her in the role of a deputy commissioner of police.

Huma Qureshi (Maharani): Huma Qureshi, who made her debut with a supporting role in Gangs of Wasseypur, is recently making headlines for her film Monica O My Darling. Before playing the role of a secretary, she shone in the role of a housewife-turned-politician in the series Maharani. Both seasons take inspiration from real-life events and see Huma’s transformation from a wife who cares only about her house to a leader.

Sakshi Tanwar (Mai): Sakshi Tanwar has been a popular face on television for her shows such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, among others. She took her popularity a notch higher with the show Mai on Netflix. The crime thriller revolves around a grieving mother who will stop at nothing to find the criminals behind her daughter’s murder.

Raveena Tandon (Aranyak): Raveena Tandon, who was recently conferred with the Padma Shri, has been in this industry since 1991. The actress was one of the leading ladies of Bollywood in the 90s. With Aranyak, Raveena made her OTT debut. The whodunnit saw her don the character of a cop.

​​Vote for your favourite nominee at www.news18.com/reel-awards-2023.

