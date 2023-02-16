News18 Showsha Reel Awards: Shefali Shah, Neetu Kapoor | Actresses Who Lent Strong Support

News18 Showsha Reel Awards are back after a short hiatus, and they promise to be bigger, better and grander. This year, the awards will celebrate the growing bond between the world of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the Hindi film industry, as we honour all achievers and stars on February 25 (Saturday) in Mumbai. The awards will bring together the greatest talents of Bollywood and the OTT platforms under one roof, for the first time.

A film does not achieve excellence only with its lead cast but also with its supporting actors. Last year, we saw several superhit films and a lot of the credit of their success goes to their talented supporting stars. Whether it was Neetu Kapoor in JugJugg Jeeyo or Shefali Shah in Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings, several actresses were truly the ‘support’ their film needed.

The nominees in the Best Supporting Actress category are:

Shefali Shah (Darlings)

After Delhi Crimes and Human, Shefali Shah stunned and impressed with her altogether different avatar as Shamshun in Darlings. The actress played the role of Alia Bhatt’s mother and left everyone laughing out loud. Her unexpected on-screen kiss with Zulfi (played by Roshan Mathew) also became a talk of the town after the film’s release.

Swastika Mukherjee (Qala)

The actress played the role of Urmila Manjushree Qala. In the film, she was an unkind mother, whose daughter was yearning for her love and acceptance. Mukherjee’s character carried a lot of emotions and the actress played all of them very well. She made her character even more moving and left everyone emotional after the film.

Radhika Apte (Monica, O My Darling)

We had seen Radhika Apte as a cop in Sacred Games, but in Monica, O My Darling, the actress played the role of a corrupt cop and nailed it. It can be argued that Apte’s character brought her out of her comfort zone. Even Apte admitted in an interview that it was the director Vasan Bala who convinced her for the film because she doubted if she would be able to ‘pull it off’.

Neetu Kapoor (JugJugg Jeeyo)

The veteran actress made her comeback with Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film and left everyone wanting for more of her on screen. She played the role of Geeta Saini and was Anil Kapoor’s on-screen wife. Kapoor presented the turmoil of Geeta’s life very well on screen, but also captured the pain of being in a loveless marriage.

Neha Dhupia (A Thursday)

Neha Dhupia received a pat on her back for playing the role of a pregnant cop in Yami Gautam-starrer A Thursday. Dhupia shot for this film while she was actually expecting her second child with her actor-husband Angad Bedi. She was fierce and confident. That’s what the audience loved about her character.

Pallavi Joshi (The Kashmir Files)

The actress played a negative role, that of a college professor in the film. Joshi played her role with utmost sincerity, grace and ease. She made sure that the audience hated her character when they walk out of theatres. Her dialogue delivery and expressions made her seem perfect for the role.

