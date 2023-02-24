News18 Showsha Reel Awards: Shreya Ghoshal, Jasleen, Sireesha | Whose Voice Touched Your Heart?

News18 Showsha Reel Awards are back after a short hiatus, and they promise to be bigger, better and grander. This year, the awards will celebrate the growing bond between the world of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the Hindi film industry, as we honour all achievers and stars on February 25 (Saturday) in Mumbai. The awards will bring together the greatest talents of Bollywood and the OTT platforms under one roof, for the first time.

While films play an integral role in impacting lives, it’s the songs that make the characters and their traits memorable. 2022 was a beautiful year of discovering new music and fresh voices, along with the OGs setting the bar high. The News18 Showsha Reel Award nominees for best playback singer (female) have delivered songs that have made a space in our hearts.

The nominees for the Best Playback Singer (Female) are:

Jasleen Royal – Ranjha (Shershaah)

Ranjha is a heartbreaking love song that perfectly depicts the feeling of love and loss through its lyrics and Jasleen’s soulful voice. The song became one of the most loved tracks from the Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer. Ranjha featured on the Billboard Global Excl US charts. Jasleen Royal has time and again treated her listeners with songs that feel good and allow one to embrace the little things and emotions in life.

Shreya Ghoshal – Chaka Chak (Atrangi Re)

Be it love or heartbreaks, Shreya Ghoshal’s voice comes as a warm hug to every listener. The singer lent her soulful voice to the AR Rahman-composed track Chaka Chaka for Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. The peppy classical folk track is set against the backdrop of the engagement of Dhanush’s character and features Sara Ali Khan dancing to the fusion of folk and classical tune. Ghoshal remains one of the most versatile singers in showbiz with songs in more than a dozen languages and scores of awards.

Neeti Mohan – Meri Jaan (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

With her soulful and sensuous vocals, Neeti Mohan’s Meri Jaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi is an instant mood-lifter, which brings back the golden era of Kishore Kumar as the song ends with yodelling, accompanied by the retro feel. Composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and penned by Kumaar, the song stars Alia Bhatt and Shantanu Maheshwari. The song brought in a lot of love for Mohan, who made her Bollywood debut with Ishq Wala Love in Karan Johar’s Student of The Year.

Sireesha Bhagavatula – Ghode Pe Sawaar, Phero Na Najaria (Qala)

While Triptii Dimri’s Qala received warm reviews from fans and critics, the song in the film, Ghodey Pe Sawaar, became a hit because of its soothing vocals and vintage vibes. Sung by Sireesha Bhagavatula, the song talks about love, innocence, first glances and all things in between. The singer also gave her voice to Phero Na Najaria, another soothing track from the film blended with classical beats. Bhagavatula made her playback singing debut with AR Rahman-composed Maathare from the movie Bigil in 2019.

Shilpa Rao – Tere Hawaale (Laal Singh Chaddha)

Shilpa Rao weaved magic in Laal Singh Chaddha’s song Tere Hawaale. Written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the heartfelt and powerful song has been composed by Pritam. The mesmerizing track resonates with the feeling of pure love. Known for her wide range of vocal techniques, Rao has been in the music industry for almost 15 years. She is currently basking in the success of Besharam Rang from Pathaan.

Anupama Chakraborty Shrivastava – Yeh Ek Zindagi (Monica, O My Darling)

Anupama Chakraborty Shrivastava’s Yeh Ek Zindagi allows listeners to travel back in time to the Golden Era of Bollywood. The track from Vasan Bala’s Monica, O My Darling is an ode to the cabaret songs of the 70s and 80s. The song stars Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi grooving to the quirky lyrics and a creative visual set-up gives the perfect retro vibe.

