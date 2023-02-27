News18 Showsha Reel Awards: 'Star of the Year' Kiara Advani Pens Note of Gratitude After Win

News18 Showsha Reel Awards saw some prominent faces from the industry bag awards for their exemplary work in the past few years. Kiara Advani, who gave back-to-back impressing films recently was honoured with the ‘Star of the Year’ Award for her contribution to the industry and her performance. After her win, she took to social media to pen a note of gratitude. The actress also won the Performer of the Year at another award show and shared a photo of two of her trophies. Along with the photo, she wrote, “Only Gratitude ❤️🙏🏼 Thank you for a motivating start to this year… A big big Thank you to the audience for giving me so much love and support ❤️❤️ promise to work harder and continue to give you my best always❤️🙏🏼"

Take a look:

Kiara won her first award after tying the knot with Sidharth Malhotra this month. Accepting the award, she thanked everyone who helped her achieve the feature, including filmmaker Karan Johar who was present in the room. After expressing her gratitude, News18 Showsha Reel Awards host Maniesh Paul congratulated her on her wedding when Kiara revealed that she was emotional before stepping out for the wedding vows.

The actress was accompanied by her actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra, who bagged the Best Actor award for the film Shershaah. The award was presented to him by Captain Vikram Batra’s twin brother Vishal Batra. Maniesh then invited Sidharth on stage to give Kiara a hug.

The star-studded event was attended by several prominent celebrities such as Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sidharth, Kiara, Bhumi Pednekar, Vidya Balan, Babil Khan, Shantanu Maheshwari, Ramesh Sippy, Ayan Mukerji, Neha Dhupia, Anupam Kher and Huma Qureshi among others.

