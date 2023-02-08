News18 Showsha Reel Awards: The Family Man 2, Aarya 2, Delhi Crime 2 Among Best Web Series Nominees

OTT platforms got a massive boost during the Covid-19 pandemic, with closed cinema halls making audiences move to their screens at home for entertainment. Filmmaker and stars, too, took the plunge and some of the Hindi’s film industry’s biggest names made their debut in web shows. Some of the series have now acquired cult status, with characters becoming household names.

News18 Showsha Reel Awards will honour the best talent from OTT platforms across genres. The Best Web Series nominations feature follow-up seasons of hit series, such as The Family Man 2 and Aarya 2, while two newly released shows, too, find a mention. Take a look:

The Family Man 2: Starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead, The Family Man 2 had the viewers hooked the minute it dropped. Directed by Raj & DK and Suparn S. Varma, the new season boasted of a solid script and impressive performances by several cast members, especially Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The second season has set a new benchmark for the series and the OTT platform.

Aarya 2: Aarya 2 is a great reminder that OTT space is giving stars a platform to experiment and showcase their never-seen-before side. The Sushmita Sen-led series outdid itself in season 2 in terms of drama and performance, setting high expectations for season 3.

Delhi Crime 2: Another series that doubled up as a great platform to showcase talent was Delhi Crime 2. The series marked the return of Shefali Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, with a new case in hand. While the second season dealt with a case that wasn’t as intense as the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, but nevertheless, it had audiences having goosebumps with every passing episode.

Aashram 3: Bobby Deol returned for yet another season of Aashram. While the series met with mixed reviews from critics, the audiences loved watching Bobby return as a self-styled godman. The series has marked Deol’s second innings in showbiz and his acting prowess was witnessed to the hilt by audiences.

Rudra The Edge of Darkness: Ajay Devgn’s OTT debut series emerged as one of the most popular series of 2022. An adaptation of a British show, Luther, Rudra The Edge of Darkness set an example of how a crime-thriller should be made. The writing was well-supported by Ajay Devgn and Rashii Khanna’s performances.

Tabbar: Starring Pavan Malhotra, Supriya Pathak Kapur, and Ranvir Shorey, Tabbar took us on an unexpected trip with a family of four. The show uses the tricks of a crime-thriller but with emotions as a tool to push the characters to their edge and show their grey sides. Tabbar was hailed by critics and audiences alike.

