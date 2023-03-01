Ace actress Vidya Balan was honoured with the Jury Award for Best Actress for the film Jalsa at the News18 Showsha Reel Awards recently. The Suresh Triveni directorial also starred Shefali Shah. Our jury members consisting of veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, directors Sriram Raghavan and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, actress Divya Dutta, and News18’s Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor, Tavishi Paitandy, picked Vidya as the best actress and awarded her for her talent and contribution to the industry.

The award was presented to Vidya by actor Manoj Bajpayee and Payal Sharma, Regional Business Manager West, Titan Company Limited. She took to the stage looking gorgeous in a black shimmery saree. The actress thanked our jury members and the cast and crew of her film. She also gave a special shout-out to her own team. After Vidya’s acceptance speech, host Maniesh Paul joked that after Amitabh Bachchan, Vidya is the only one to have ‘Jalsa.’ For the uninitiated, one of Big B’s houses in Mumbai is named Jalsa.

News18 Showsha Reel Awards came back after the pandemic and this time, we took our commitment to award the Hindi film industry’s best talent to the next level. The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul on February 25th at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End. The categories for the Awards were Popular Choice - Films, Popular Choice - Web Series and Jury Awards.

The Popular Choice Awards were selected by our voters, on the other hand, the jury members consisted of Ramesh Sippy, Sriram Raghavan, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Divya Dutta, and News18’s Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor, Tavishi Paitandy.

It was a star-studded event with several celebrities in attendance such as Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Amit Trivedi, Bhumi Pedneakr, Huma Quereshi, Babil Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari among others.

