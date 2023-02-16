News18 Showsha Reel Awards: Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Anil Kapoor | Actors Who Were Pillars of 'Support'

News18 Showsha Reel Awards are back after a short hiatus, and they promise to be bigger, better and grander. This year, the awards will celebrate the growing bond between the world of over-the-top (OTT) platforms and the Hindi film industry, as we honour all achievers and stars on February 25 (Saturday) in Mumbai. The awards will bring together the greatest talents of Bollywood and the OTT platforms under one roof, for the first time.

Any project is a teamwork. While the leads might take away the limelight, one must not forget that supporting actors are of equal relevance. Whether it was Vijay Varma in Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings or Pankaj Tripathi in Mimi, these actors were truly the ‘support’ their film needed.

The nominees in the Best Supporting Actor category are:

Vijay Varma (Darlings)

Vijay Varma played the role of an abusive husband in Alia Bhatt-starrer Darlings and his performance was widely appreciated. The actor played Hamza with utmost ease and sincerity.

Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)

While it was Kriti Sanon who grabbed everyone’s attention with her iconic Mimi performance, Pankaj Tripathi was worth appreciating as well. He played the role of Bhanu Pratap Pandey, who asked Mimi to become a surrogate mother. His character was a package of innocence, emotions and fun.

Jaideep Ahlawat (An Action Hero)

Jaideep Ahlawat played the antagonist in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer film. His character, Bhoora Singh Solanki, was no less than a cherry on the cake. Ahlawat played the role of the Haryanvi cop in the best way possible and left everyone impressed with his role.

Gulshan Devaiah (Badhaai Do)

The actor played the role of a queer lawyer in Badhaai Do. He was Rajkummar Rao’s on-screen partner. Even though Devaiah had very less screen time, he impressed all with his calmness and ease whenever he appeared in a scene.

Akshaye Khanna (Drishyam 2)

Khanna was a new entry in the Drishyam franchise which stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in key roles. Khanna left everyone stunned with his brilliant performance as he essayed the role of IG Tarun Ahlawat. With Drishyam 2, Khanna also proved that he can do every kind of role with perfection.

Anil Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

The veteran actor played Bheem to Neetu Kapoor’s Geeta in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film. Anil Kapoor was one of the reasons that the audience was glued to the screen while watching Jug JuggJeeyo. He was impressive and added humour as well as emotions to the film.

