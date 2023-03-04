News18 Showsha Reel Awards: When and Where To Watch Mega Star-Studded Show?

News18 Showsha Reels Awards are all set to premiere on television tonight i.e on Saturday. The mega show, which returned after the pandemic, was held on February 25th at Mumbai’s Taj Lands End. With this show, we took our commitment to award the Hindi film industry’s best talent to the next level.

When and Where To Watch News18 Showsha Reel Awards?

The News18 Showsha Reels Awards will premiere on CNN-News18 at 9.30 PM on Sunday, March 4. All television cable operators and DTH services who have subscribed to this channel can watch the show tonight.

Who Were The Jury Members For The Awards?

The categories for the Awards were Popular Choice - Films, Popular Choice - Web Series and Jury Awards. Our jury members included veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, directors Sriram Raghavan and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, actress Divya Dutta, and News18’s Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor, Tavishi Paitandy.

Who All Attended News18 Showsha Reel Awards?

It was a star-studded event. While the show was hosted by Maniesh Paul, several celebrities also marked their attendance. Among others, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pedneakr, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Huma Quereshi, Babil Khan, Shantanu Maheshwari, Neha Dhupia, Vidya Balan, Rasika Duggal and Ayan Mukherji also attended the event.

Yashraj Mukhate’s Energetic Performance - Dare Not To Miss

Music composer Yashraj Mukhate set the News18 Showsha Reel Awards stage on fire with his energetic performance. Dressed in a black suit, he opened with the song Tuada Kutta Tommy which was originally a rant by Shehnaaz Gill in one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13. The song was followed by ‘Shafiq Meri Baat Suno’, which is based on an audio of a woman telling a guy named Shafiq that he had no business telling her that he loves her. Yashraj Mukhate ended his performance with - ‘Pawri Hori Hai’. Needless to say, the composer and the group of dancers compelled everyone in the room to tap their feet.

