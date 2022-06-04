Next Schedule Of Vijay’s Thalapathy 66 Starts In Chennai

Tamil star Vijay’s fans are eagerly waiting for his next film, Thalapathy 66. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the movie features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The makers of the film completed a major schedule in Hyderabad a few weeks ago. Now according to reports, the Chennai schedule of Thalapathy 66 is set to begin soon. A major schedule of Thalapathy 66 was shifted to Chennai from Hyderabad after the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) requested Thalapathy Vijay to help its workers. Consequently, a huge set has been erected in Chennai for the shoot of the film and the next schedule of the movie will begin soon. The shooting in Chennai will continue for next few weeks.

The shoot in Chennai will start with a song sequence, according to reports. Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna will be part of the shoot and therefore the security at the sets has been heightened to avoid any kind of interruption. Thalapathy 66 has already created a massive buzz on social media.

Advertisement

The film’s music has been composed by Thaman and boasts of a stellar star cast, which includes Prabhu, Jaya Sudha, Sangeetha and Shaam.

Recently, Prakash Raj shared on Twitter that he was also going to feature in Thalapathy 66. Prakash Raj tweeted a picture of himself with Vijay and wrote, “Hai Chellam. We are back Thalapathy 66".

Earlier this year, the film’s muhurat pooja took place in Chennai. Rashmika and Vijay graced the occasion. Rashmika posted pictures of the event on Instagram sharing her fan girl moment after meeting Thalapathy Vijay.

Advertisement

According to reports, Vijay will be essaying a dual role in Thalapathy 66 which is being bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.