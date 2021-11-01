Nia Sharma Flaunts Her Gorgeous Curves in White Bralette and Shorts in New Video on Instagram

Actress Nia Sharma, who is currently vacationing in Goa with her friends, recently took to Instagram to share a boomerang video of herself. In the video, the actress can be seen flaunting her curves in a white bralette and shorts of the same color. She has used a water wave emoji for the caption. The video has crossed 2 lakh views within a few hours of posting on the photo-video sharing app.

Earlier, she had taken to Instagram to share another picture of herself from the vacation. “Braid your life right!! ," she captioned it.

Nia always knows how to entertain her fans. The Jamai Raja actress has 6.3 million fans on Instagram where she often shares photos and videos that quickly go viral. The actress is also known for her bold sense of style, and she never shies away from rocking the most trendy outfits.

Nia hogged the spotlight with her role in the daily soap Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has also worked in TV serials Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin to name a few. In addition, Nia made her OTT debut Twisted, a Vikram Bhatt creation. She portrayed the character of a supermodel.

