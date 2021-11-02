Nia Sharma Locks Horns With Prince Narula on Ladies vs Gentlemen, Actress Says 'Your Thinking is Wrong’

This week’s episode of Ladies Vs Gentlemen Season 2 will see Nia Sharma locking horns with Prince Narula, as per the latest promo video. The argument was caused by the question, “What % of people believe that men boast about their achievements more than women do?" Nia answered saying that men tend to highlight it when they do something. After Prince asked her if women are not guilty of doing the same, she replied no.

Then Prince said that women don’t let men live, let alone highlight what they have done. He also told Nia that she has met the wrong kind of men. “Tum galat soch rahe ho (Your thinking is wrong)," was Nia’s response.

Kamya Panjabi then chimed in and reminded Prince that he has often talked about winning multiple reality shows (MTV Roadies 12, MTV Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9). Prince replied by saying, “Aisa nahi hai ki main mic pakad ke raaste mein chalta hoon, ‘Main itne show jeete ke aaya hoon’. Nahi"

Then Nia added, “But have you or have you not flaunted it? You have, right?"

One of the episodes also saw Nia side with Vishal Aditya Singh as he opened up about his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli hitting him on Bigg Boss. Nia addressed hosts Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh and said that Vishal has been troubled so much and referred to Madhurima as a man-beater. ‘He has got a man-beater jisne sirf isko dukh hi dukh diye hai," added Nia.

The show pits men and women against each other and they put forward their opinions.

