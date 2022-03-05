Nia Sharma Says Bigg Boss is 'Shortcut to Success, Don't Want to Go on Show and Abuse Everyone' | Exclusive

Nia Sharma, who was the finalist of the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 8 and the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India, says she is not willing to participate in Bigg Boss. Known for her unapologetic and unabashed personality, Nia has made several guest appearances on Bigg Boss in the past but the actress says she can’t see herself staying in that house for three months.

Last year, Nia Sharma entered Bigg Boss OTT announcing that she was the wild card, who was up to add some ‘toofan’ to the season. However, the next day, Bigg Boss and Nia informed housemates and the audience that she played a prank, as she was only a guest on the show and was there to promote her song.

“The very fact that they came to me with the offer to appear as a guest was why I accepted it," Nia told us. “It was thoroughly fun. So, looking at this Bigg Boss life from outside is a whole different game but when you actually get inside it’s very different. I was there for a day and I just looked at every camera and they were constantly at you 24×7. And, because I knew my time would get over soon I never slept for those 24 hours. I was just embracing the moments there. But I can’t go in there for three months.

“I can do without Bigg Boss. I feel like it’s a shortcut to success. I don’t need it. I don’t want to take that route. I want to prove my worth and not just go on Bigg Boss, abuse the f*** out of everyone and look like, ‘Hey, I’m Nia Sharma.’ I don’t want to do that," Nia added.

Nia, best known for shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, has been away from the small screen for a while. However, the actress says she won’t call it “a break".

“I’d rather call it things not materialising mostly because of the fact money becomes an issue. I would never want a sabbatical in my life. I never want to take a break because being in front of the camera is what I love the most. But if that gap has come then it’s my fault. However, the market is great. There’s so much happening in the digital world especially Instagram so moolah is rolling in anyway. But yes, I will be back on screen very soon because I’m very bored and I feel something is missing," Nia said.

The actress was recently in Goa, where she graced India’s biggest Gaming Carnival hosted by Deltin with her presence and also gave away some exciting prizes to the winners at its grand finale. The winners took home prizes including the New BMW X 3, MG HECTOR, iPhones, and luxury watches.

“It was my first time on any casino platform. It was very, very exciting. The idea was very cool. Not that I have not been to Goa in many years but it was my first time in the middle of the sea and actually on such a large cruise. When I saw it closely it looked larger than life and at one point I thought some titanic scene was going on," Nia said about her experience.

Further talking about how OTT platforms have changed the entire scenario in the entertainment sector, Nia said, “It’s a boon to the actors’ lives and the people who were not really benefitting from the box office numbers. It has done wonders for one and all. Now, the talent sells rather than who the brand is in the market and it’s the best thing that has happened to us."

