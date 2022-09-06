Nia Sharma Says It Is 'Important To Look Nice', Adds 'Worked Very Hard On Myself'

Nia Sharma is one of the hottest television actresses who never fails to impress all with her stunning looks and top-notch fashion game. However, do you know that Nia had no knowledge of make-up when she initially stepped into the entertainment industry? Yes, you read it right. In a recent interview, the actress opened up about the same and shared how she wasn’t ‘born pretty’ but had to work hard on herself to be what she is today.

“I am not being modest. It is the fact, the truth. I am that girl who did not have the knowledge of doing makeup. When I entered the industry, I had the experiences when people would just do anything in the name of makeup on my face and I couldn’t do anything about it. I have cried my eyes out why I am looking this way," she told E-Times.

Advertisement

Nia further revealed that she used to watch make-up tutorial videos to learn the same. She also mentioned how she used to do her make-up all by herself unless she started to get approached by make-up stylists. Recalling that her journey in the entertainment industry has been ‘difficult and different’, Nia also stated that it’s important to look nice.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

“From there to here, the journey has been very difficult and different. It’s important to look nice, fine. When slowly I got the brush with reality, I worked very hard on myself. You can’t take my hard work away from me. Everyday of my life I’ve only spent on grooming myself. I was not just born pretty, I worked on myself," Nia added.

On the work front, Nia Sharma is currently a participant in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The show is judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi and is hosted by Maniesh Paul.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here