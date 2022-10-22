Nia Sharma Sets Temperatures Soaring With Sizzling Pics in a Towel

Nia Sharma has taken the social media platform by storm after dropping a slew of photos on Friday. The actress who marked her fame with a Hindi daily soap shared pictures of herself posing in a towel. In the pictures, Nia looks sizzling as she is wrapped in a white towel. The actress kept her glamorous make-up on with a black bindi.

She also added snaps of herself posing with a pink rose bouquet, showing off her perfectly manicured black nails.

“How much do you admire yourself in a day…" she wrote in the caption.

Actor Bal Raj reacted to the post and commented in the comments section, “You are killing in jhalak Nia Sharma." Pratik Sehajpal also wrote, “That bindi tho." One of her fans said, “How much do I admire you in a day? Endlessly." Another user added, “You are a Cutie with a mission and Hottie with ambition."

Here look at the post:

Recently, Nia shared a series of photos from the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. The post has snippets from her performance alongside choreographer partner Tarun Raj Nihalani, in the latest episode of the dancing reality show as she graced the avatar of Kali. The expression she delivered in the first photo says it all. The caption of the latest post is about Goddess Kali who is known for her ferocious form and her power.

She captioned the post in Hindi that read: “Mahakali ka dekh roop vikraal keval buri aatma hoti hai bhaibhit, bhakto ke saare Kasht harta hai maa, anth mai aachai ki hoti hai jeet. This week in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa."

Apart from Nia Sharma, many well-known faces from the TV world have participated in the show including Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisal Shaikh, and many more. The judging panel of the show includes Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit, and Karan Johar.

