Nia Sharma Sets The Internet Ablaze With Her Hot Video Posing on Beach in White Monokini; Watch

Nia Sharma is trending on social media. Courtesy: Her latest Instagram post. The Jamai Raja fame on Tuesday uploaded a stunning video and oh-boy, she looked absolutely breathtaking. The short clip will make you crave a beach vacation with your friends.

In the video, Nia can be seen unwinding and relaxing. Dressed up in a white monokini with a flowery ruffle, Nia accessorised her perfect beach look with a thin necklace and oversized sunglasses.

Take a look at the video here:

The video was accompanied by a caption that read, “Going with the flow." Nia shows a carefree side of hers towards the end of the video where she is seen hopping and dancing on the sand. The video was shared an hour ago and has already garnered over 3 lakh 86 thousand views. The comment section of her post is flooded with red heart emoticons.

From Nia’s Instagram feed, we can conclude that she has had an amazing end to 2022. As she entered the new year, she posted some gorgeous pictures and a video of herself in a long pink dress on a yacht. She captioned the video, “Jo bhi Hai Bas yahi ek Pal. To a kickass last day of 2022. ”

Nia Sharma is known for her TV shows including Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja. Nia has also acted in the web series Twisted and her most recent appearance on television was in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actress has also been part of reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia also holds the title of the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women. She was last seen in the music track Hairaan alongside Kunaal Roy Kapur. The track is voiced by Javed Ali and penned by Raj Shekhar.

