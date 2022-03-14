Nia Sharma Shares Sexy Sunkissed Pictures; Says She Prefers Brownies To Biscuits

Television actress Nia Sharma always leaves her fans awestruck being a brown beauty. She is a complete diva and her Instagram posts prove it. Recently, she posted a photo collage of herself in a casual yet sexy avatar.

Taking to her Instagram profile, Nia shared a collage of two selfies that show her basking in the sun. As Nia poses for the camera in a laid-back mood, sun rays fall on her face, giving her the summer tan. In the selfies, Nia can be seen wearing a black bralette. She let her hair open and did minimal makeup and completed her look with nude lipstick. She used a quirky caption to accompany the photo. She wrote, “I prefer brownies to biscuits."

TV actor Lata Saberwal seems to agree with Nia’s caption. She commented on her post: “I can see that." Fans flooded Nia’s post with red heart icons. One of the fans called Nia “beautiful" while others called her “hot."

Earlier also, Nia set the internet on fire by posting photos of herself enjoying the sun and sea. The photos went viral in no time.

In the photos, Nia Sharma can be seen donning a black bikini and basking in the sun. The photos went viral on social media in no time. Fans loved her sexy and bold look.

Nia has always stunned her fans with her fashion choices. From the beginning of her career, Nia believed in staying candid and doing what her heart says. She is bold and confident. In the year 2016, she was ranked third in the list of Asia’s top 50 sexiest women. In 2017, she occupied the second position on the same list. Nia is best known for her role in Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai. In 2020, Nia became the winner of the television reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India.

