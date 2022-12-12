Nia Sharma Stuns In Plunging Backless Dress With Thigh High Slit; Netizens Call Her ‘Urfi Pro Max’

TV actress Nia Sharma manages to make heads turn whenever she makes an appearance on or off the scene. Recently, the diva once again put the fashion police on their toes as she was clicked in the city last night. She made a strong case for party wear as she posed in a sexy satin dress, along with golden heels, open tresses, and minimal makeup. The 32-year-old actress has several such fashionable ensembles to her credit.

In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Nia Sharma is seen entering an event in a sexy satin dress. The actress looks hotness overloaded as her dress featured a plunging neckline and a thigh high slit. The actress flaunted her bare back in the sexy ensemble and needless to say, she managed to grab everyone’s attention. Check out the video here:

Soon after the video was posted, scores of netizens took to the comments section to troll the actress. They even compared her with Urfi Javed.

One comment reads, “Urfi saree me aa gyi isko urfi ki kami puri karni he. 😂, " Another social media user wrote,"Urfi ka atama aa gyi hai iske ander😂😂😂." A third social media user commented, “Urfi pro max 😂😂."

At the same time, Nia’s fans commended her sartorial choice. One fan wrote, “Only she can carry this outfit with confidence," another added, “So pretty❄💎. A third fan added, “Queen for a reason #NiaSharma she’s so pretty 😍😍❤️❤️."

Another comment reads,"Nia sharma is looking stylish ❤️‍🔥."

Nia slays in every look like a pro and proves to be the fashion queen. The actress is very active on her social media handle and often keeps her followers and fans updated regarding her whereabouts. Her pictures and videos receive massive likes and comments and go viral within seconds.

Previously, Nia shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she flaunts her pastel pink bralette that she confidently styled with white baggy pants. The diva’s look is packed with oomph and her hot pink heels perfectly match her attire. Her wavy tresses, amazing curves, and flawless makeup just elevate her look here. Sharing this video, she captioned, “December Evenings!".

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in a popular show ‘Jamai Raja’. She also took part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Nia was last seen in the popular star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 and won the audience’s hearts with her performance.

