Nia Sharma Teases Sexy Moves for Upcoming Dance Number; Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Gets Rs 350 Crore Offer From This Streaming Giant

Television actress Nia Sharma is all set to entertain her fans with a new dance number. Nia on Monday shared a sneak peek of her upcoming project on Instagram. The footage shows the 31-year-old actress in an orange and green lehenga choli. The behind the scenes footage captures the vibe of the sets where Nia seemed to have performed a dance number. The actress was seen rehearsing her steps as the shot was being prepared.

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam has received an offer from a streaming giant for the film’s OTT release. Reports suggest that Amazon Prime Video has made an offer of a Staggering Rs 350 crore for exclusive rights to release the film on its platform. Not just that, only a few days ago it was reported that Netflix had also made an offer of Rs 300 crore to the producers of Radhe Shyam.

Singer Hyomin, the K-pop idol of band T-ara, and footballer Hwang Ui-jo have made their relationship official. Rumours about the duo dating each other were doing rounds on the Internet for the past couple of months and now, the representatives of Hyomin and Hwang Ui-jo have reacted to the rumours and have confirmed that they are in a relationship with each other. According to a report in Dispatch, the couple are in the early stages of their romance and they are still in the process of getting to know each other well.

Kabir Khan’s 83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has been garnering a whole lot of praise from movies critics and cine-lovers ever since it opened in theatres on December 24. The film is based on the Indian cricket team’s historic win against West Indies at Lord’s in 1983. 83 was rescheduled several times because of coronavirus lockdowns before it had its big release in December last year. Now, director Kabir Khan has revealed in an interview with mid-day that the film might stream on an OTT platform due to the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases in the country. Cinema halls have been shut down in several states to curb the rise in covid cases.

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan extended his New Year 2022 wishes by treating his fans to a new selfie. Hrithik, who is hailed as the Greek God of the Indian film industry, is currently on vacation with his family in the Maldives. He began the new year with a note to himself and shared it with a shirtless selfie.

