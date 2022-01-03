Nia Sharma Teases Sexy Moves for Upcoming Dance Number, Watch Video

Television actress Nia Sharma is all set to entertain her fans with a new dance number. Nia on Monday shared a sneak peek of her upcoming project on Instagram. The footage shows the 31-year-old actress in an orange and green lehenga choli. The behind the scenes footage captures the vibe of the sets where Nia seemed to have performed a dance number. The actress was seen rehearsing her steps as the shot was being prepared.

Nia wore an orange and green blouse with a matching lehenga while letting her curly hair loose. She accessorised her look with a bunch of orange bangles and silver head jewellery. Sharing the behind the scenes video on Instagram, Nia mentioned in the caption, “It’s 2022.. Release this already now.” Nia also tagged music label Saregama India and company’s music business head Rashna Poch.

Nia’s new year teaser for her fans certainly left them asking for more. One of the fans commented, “Can’t wait for this one.” Another wrote, “Super excited.”

This will not be the first time that the actress, who has worked in television serials like Naagin, and Jamai Raja, will be seen in a music video.

Earlier in December, Nia featured in a music video titled Saat Samundar Paar. The latest remix of the 1991 song the movie Vishwatma, starred Nia and Yawar Mirza. Sung by Dev Negi and Nikhita Gandhi, the song also included a rap portion performed by Enbee. Nia exuded her seductive persona in the video by showing her sultry dance moves. The music video was released on December 20 by Saregama music company on YouTube.

Before that Nia was spotted in another music video titled Do Ghoont. The song was crooned by Shruti Rane and featured Nia in her quintessential sexy avatar.

Are you looking forward to Nia’s upcoming dance number?

