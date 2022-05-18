Nick Jonas Adorably Teaches Jimmy Fallon Bollywood Moves Learnt from Priyanka Chopra, Watch

Nick Jonas is bitten by the Bollywood bug and we love it! Since he married Priyanka Chopra, Nick has often shown his love for Bollywood by sharing videos in which he is dancing to Hindi songs. Now, the singer confessed that he finds dancing to Bollywood music the easiest. If that wasn’t enough, he was also seen teaching Jimmy Fallon an easy Bollywood move as well.

The Jonas Brothers member recently made his way to Jimmy Fallon’s talk show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to talk about his new dance show with Shakira, Dancing with Myself. While speaking about the show, Nick brought up Bollywood music and dance.

“As you know my wife Priyanka is Indian so we dance to a lot of Bollywood music. I find it is the easiest to dance to because I can just do this (hitting the hand in the air) all the time. No matter where I am, sitting or standing and it works and I look like I know what I am doing," he told the host. Jimmy was quick to learn the step and even replicate it. Nick was seen giving Jimmy his seal of approval. Surprisingly, the step reminded us of the hookstep of Gallan Goodiyaan, from Dil Dhadakne Do.

Watch the sweet moment here:

Besides helping Jimmy ace the move, Nick also opened up about his and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie. “It’s pretty wild. Our little girl is home, she’s just amazing. What a gift!" he said. Nick also revealed that on Priyanka’s first Mother’s Day, he gifted her a citrus plant. “It was her first one, (I) did little thing in the house. Got her a citrus tree that I am going to plant this week, YouTube ‘how to plant a tree’," he said. When asked about the significance behind the gift, he said, “You know, new life, new things grow and the beauty of citrus trees."

Nick and Priyanka announced the arrival of their baby earlier this year. They revealed that they had the baby via surrogacy.

