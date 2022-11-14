Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Aww-dorable Moment At The Jonas Brothers Concert Is Cutest of All; Watch

Priyanka Chopra is back in the US after her India visit and she has been attending the Jonas Brothers concert to support her husband, singer Nick Jonas. During the latest performance, Nick gave a shout-out to his wife, Priyanka, who was in the audience. The singer revealed that his brother had performed one of the songs during his and the actress’ wedding in India. Soon after hearing this, the audience clapped for them as Priyanka also cheered for the love of her life. In a now-viral clip, she is seen standing among the crowd, clapping and cheering for Nick Jonas.

As soon as the video was shared online by a fan page, several social media users lauded the duo for their chemistry and showered them with love. One of the users wrote, “Her reaction is priceless." Another user wrote, “Aww love it and Papa J sing it. Nick said ‘Hi babe.’ Love them so much". One commented, “Awww, love! I love how Nick always mentions or gives a shout-out to Pri when she’s in the audience." Several users dropped hearts, fire and happy face emojis in the comment section.

Advertisement

At the concert, Priyanka Chopra sported an animal print shirt and paired it with denim jeans. She later styled it with a black leather jacket. The actress opted for a one-sided wavy hairdo and wore minimal makeup including lipstick and blush. She accessorised her look with earrings, bracelets and a ring.

Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram Stories to share pictures from the concert. In the first story, the actress was seen posing with her friends at the concert where they were all smiles for the camera. The Quantico star captioned the post as, “My girls". In another photo that Priyanka shared, Nick Jonas was seen performing at the event. In the candid picture, the singer was seen dressed in a white sleeveless t-shirt and blue denim. PeeCee captioned the picture with a hot face and fire emoji.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. She will next be seen in Jim Strouse’s directorial It’s All Coming Back To Me. The film also stars Russell Tovey, Lydia West and Sam Heughan in lead roles. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release next year in May. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News here