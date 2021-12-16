Nick Jonas Bragged About My Matrix Resurrections Role Excitedly, Says Priyanka Chopra

Your better half is often more excited than you are when you have achieved something spectacular and the same seems to be the case with Nick Jonas when he came to know about Priyanka Chopra bagging a role in The Matrix Resurrections.On the 100th episode of Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk, Priyanka revealed that her spouse couldn’t control his excitement and very excitedly bragged to his fans that she had been cast in the fourth entry to the Matrix series. The fact that Nick himself is a big fan of the franchise added to the excitement, she said. The episode also starred the main stars of the franchise, Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss. Jada herself stars in the movie in a pivotal role.

Priyanka also talked about how she got cold feet just before a shot with her co-stars in Berlin. She reminisced about having sweaty hands during the shot but was motivated by a pep talk by co-star Keanu. He came up to her after the shot and told her that it was a difficult day and she had done a great job. “I think he was very astute, he can read the room well, and that meant a lot to me, especially as a new kid on the block in the movie,” Priyanka added, thanking him for his kindness.

She was quoted by People magazine earlier saying that the original Matrix trilogy had a strong effect on her 16-year-old self with its deep themes of consciousness and reality.

Priyanka’s involvement in the third sequel was finalized in January 2020 when she entered the final stage of negotiations. She plays a grown up Sati, initially portrayed by Tanveer K Atwal in Matrix Revolutions. Morpheus is played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Agent Smith by Jonathan Groff. The Matrix Resurrections hits theatres on December 22.

