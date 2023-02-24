Nick Jonas Carries Daughter Malti in His Arms in Video Shared by Priyanka Chopra, Watch

Jonas Brothers’ has a concert in Las Vegas recently and the photos and videos from the same are doing the rounds on social media. Priyanka Chopra, too, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the happening event. The video shared by the actress also featured their toddle, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the clip, Nick can be seen carrying Malti on his arms in the backstage. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Wings out now!!@jonasbrothers"

Watch:

Advertisement

As soon as she shared the video, netizens were quick to shower praises on the father-daughter duo. One comment read, “The first clip… father’s love 😍oooww soooo sweet" while another user commented, “The way both Priyanka and Nick holds baby Malti always amaze me" “Pretty cool watching him carry little one backstage 👍" another comment read.

After Malti’s birth, for almost one year, her parents did not reveal her identity. It was only recently when Priyanka let the press click her daughter’s photo and reveal her face. Malti Marie made her first public appearance alongside her mom and dad, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

While speaking with Extra, Nick talked about his daughter Malti, and how they celebrated Valentine’s Day 2023. He said, “I went and bought a cake for my daughter. On the way out of the door of the grocery store, I dropped it. So, I had to go and get a different one. But the person (at the store) was so nice, he just gave me a new cake. (That is what) Valentine’s Day is all about – giving back."

Advertisement

In December 2018, Nick and Priyanka married in a lavish three-day celebration in Rajasthan, and went on to host a few wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai, as well as the US. The couple welcomed Malti in 2022 via surrogacy.

Read all the Latest Movies News here