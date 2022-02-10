Nick Jonas Gives Glimpse of His 'Morning Mood' After Welcoming Baby With Priyanka Chopra; Watch

American singer-actor Nick Jonas has shared a video, his first Instagram post after the birth of his and wife Priyanka Chopra’s first child in January. Nick had been away from social media ever since he made the announcement of the arrival of their baby through surrogacy.

On Thursday, Nick posted the video on Instagram, originally shared on TikTok, to share a glimpse of his “Morning mood". As a voice asks him what he ‘woke up feeling like’, he answers, “Let’s make it a great day". He is seen in a white t-shirt which he paired underneath a green shirt, sipping coffee at his Los Angeles home. A semi-open space is seen behind him with white curtains, a television and sitting area.

Nick and Priyanka were recently spotted together by paparazzi for the first time after the birth of their child. An Instagram page dedicated to Nick and Priyanka shared their photo where the actress can be seen donning a printed tracksuit. Nick, on the other hand, is wearing a casual black tee paired with denim and a jacket. They have been keeping a low profile since their first child’s birth.

Nick and Priyanka announced the birth of their child last month through an Instagram post. The joint statement read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

