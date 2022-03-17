Nick Jonas Gushes Over Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Chopra's Pic From Goa: 'Mother In Law Killin It'

Nick Jonas dropped a sweet comment on his mother-in-law Dr Madhu Chopra’s recent Instagram post. On Thursday, Priyanka Chopra’s mom shared a picture from her recent trip to Goa. In the picture, Madhu was seen wearing a cute short blue dress and posing in her room. She shared the picture with the caption, “When in Goa!" along with a tree, waves and sun emojis. The Jonas Brothers singer commented, “Mother in law killin it."

Advertisement

Actor Malvika Sitlani wrote, “Looking cute." She also received praise from many others. “Looking so beautiful as always," a fan wrote. “Alluring elegance n grace," added another. “Bahut hi khubsurat lag rahe ho Madhu ji…Kahi nazar na lage kisi ki," a third comment read.

Madhu takes pride in her son-in-law. While she’s spoken very little about him in the press, her Instagram bio features a sweet nod to him. “Doctor for 40 years mother of 2 happy children and MIL of a genius," her bio reads. Madhu also shares a close bond with the Jonas family, with the families spotted together on many occasions. Last year, she joined the Jonas Family for The Matrix Resurrections event. The movie starred Priyanka.

Earlier this year, Madhu also turned grandmother after Nick and Priyanka welcomed their daughter. In January, Priyanka and Nick surprised fans by announcing that they’ve welcomed a baby via surrogacy. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," their joint statement read.

During an event in Mumbai last month, Madhu opened up about becoming a “nani." As reported by Hindustan Times, she told the paparazzi present at the venue, “Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother). I am only smiling all the time. I’m very happy."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.