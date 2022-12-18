Nick Jonas Has THIS Priyanka Chopra Bollywood Film Poster Pinned At Their Home Gym and We're Impressed

Priyanka Chopra gave a glimpse at her and Nick Jonas’ home gym and we spotted something filmy! The actress on Sunday took to her Instagram Stories and shared a mirror selfie to announce that she was heading into her last workout session of the year before she leaves for the holidays. In the picture, Priyanka was seen posing with her trainers.

While the picture was a treat to her fans, we noticed that there were two film posters pasted on one side of the gym. Turns out, one of them was a poster of Priyanka’s hit Bollywood film Mary Kom. The film, released in 2014, was a biopic of the boxing champion Mary Kom. While it seems like the poster serves as an inspiration to him, eagle-eyed fans also spotted a poster of Nick’s Kingdom (2014) in which he played an MMA artist. They are clearly each other’s inspiration!

Priyanka Chopra also shared a picture showcasing her and her daughter Malti in a luxurious plane. The actress is rocking a black jumper set paired with a woolen cap and a golden hoop to complete her look. Meanwhile, Malti can be seen engrossed in watching outside of the plane window. Right next to Priyanka Chopra, there is a black-colored bag with Malti’s toys and clothes in it. For the caption, PeeCee wrote, “Off we go(with a heart emoji)". She and Nick were later spotted at New Jersey.

On the professional front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

