Nick Jonas Helps Priyanka Chopra With Her Coat; Actress Shares Quick Kiss Before Going on Stage; Video

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer Nick Jonas are celebrating their third wedding anniversary today. Ahead of their special day, the couple attended the British Fashion Awards 2021 in London. Several videos from the event surfaced online which left their fans in awe. The couple was seen showering each other with love with their small gestures.

In one of the videos, Priyanka and Nick were seen coming out of their car, as they had arrived at the venue of the award ceremony. As they walked down and posed for the paparazzi, a few fans, in order to just get a glimpse of Priyanka, shouted her name and the actress smiled and waved at them. Meanwhile, a fan said, “Priyanka, I love you." On hearing this, Nick turned his head and gave the fan a glance. Another thing that caught the attention of the netizens was Nick fixing Priyanka’s train throughout. Impressed by his gestures, fans called him a “true gentleman."

In another video, Priyanka and Nick were seen seated in the audience. Moments later, Priyanka gets up to make her way to the stage but she turns to get her coat, which was hanging on the chair. Upon realising, Nick immediately pulls his chair away and holds her coat, and helps her to put it on. After a little struggle, the actress managed to put on her coat. The two shared a kiss before the actress walked away. In the comment section, fans thanked Nick for treating Priyanka like the queen she is. Calling the clip sweet and heartwarming, a user stated that Nick should be given a medal for being a loving, caring, and protective husband. “Bless these two, love how they help each other no matter what," another comment read.

Priyanka also shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram. She posed solo and with Nick for the camera. For the British Fashion Awards, Priyanka wore a flower-printed ensemble from the shelves of designer Richard Quinn, while Nick sported a dark blue suit.

On the work front, Priyanka has multiple projects in the pipeline including The Matrix Resurrections, Jim Strouse’s Text For You, and the drama series Citadel co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

