Nick Jonas Holds MIL Madhu Chopra's Hand As He Enjoys Diwali Dinner With Priyanka Chopra; See Pics

Diwali is a joyous time for families to come together and celebrate the auspicious festival of lights. Even for celebrities, whose work schedules keep them away from their loved ones for most of the year, it’s a time to reunite and rejoice. Priyanka Chopra may be spending more time in the US now than in India, but her desi heart will never change, especially during Diwali. Priyanka and Nick were spotted enjoying dinner during Diwali. They were joined by the actress’ mother, Madhu Chopra.

This year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Diwali in a low-key manner. The trio enjoyed a dinner date at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. In the adorable photos posted on a fan page, Priyanka Chopra and mom Madhu Chopra were both decked in gorgeous Indian attires. Priyanka painted a pretty picture donning a teal salwar kameez with silver jhuttis and a dark green purse. Chopra’s curls were styled to perfection. On the other hand, Madhu was all about the sparkles in a mild yellow salwar kameez with a baby pink dupatta, brown wedges and diamond earrings, while her hair was parted sleekly. Nick was the definition of biker cool as he rocked an all-black attire - leather jacket, turtleneck, slacks and trainers. Holding a coffee in hand, Jonas also sported a military green sling bag.

See the pics here:

While fans coulnd’t stop gushing over Nickyanka’s pics, they couldn’t help but notice how Nick showcased his doting son-in-law side by holding Madhu Chopra’s hand and escorting her out of the hotel. The duo has constantly been all praises for the other and to see this familial side of Nick has us even more convinced that he’s PeeCee’s ideal man! Nick also reserved a special smile for the leading lady in his life as they enjoyed a hearty meal together.

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas in 2018, adding a new dimension to her life. Their wedding was held in Jodhpur and it proved to be a memorable affair. The two had their first child earlier this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra has many exciting projects to look forward to! It’s All Coming Back to Me, James C. Strouse’s romantic drama - which is the remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich - also starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion is slated for a February release next year. Chopra will also be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Russo Brothers’ highly-awaited spy series Citadel. On the other hand, dabbling between singing and acting projects, Nick Jonas also dipped his toes as a reality show judge by coaching The Voice Season 18 and 20 as well as being a dance creator on Dancing With Myself.

