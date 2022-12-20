Nick Jonas Ignores Priyanka Chopra in Mirror Selfie; Actress Almost Reveals Baby Malti's Face in New Pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently enjoying some family time with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in New Jersey. On Tuesday, the actress shared a series of pictures from her holiday as she stepped out with Nick and Malti to see Christmas lights.

While sharing the photos of her “perfect winter days," Priyanka took a jibe at Nick in the caption for completely ignoring her while she clicked a mirror selfie of them together. Posting the pictures on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Perfect winter days. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie." The first picture shows Priyanka taking a mirror selfie in a black and white winter outfit while Nick Jonas is busy on his mobile phone. The second and third pictures show glimpses of Priyanka with her baby girl Malti.

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a picture showcasing her and Malti in a luxurious plane. The actress was rocking a black jumper set paired with a woollen cap and a golden hoop to complete her look. Sharing the pic, PeeCee wrote, “Off we go (with a heart emoji)."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter in January this year. Later in the month of May, PeeCee had announced that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally home after spending 100 days in the NICU. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," she had written.

On the professional front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on a Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

