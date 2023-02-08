Jonas Brothers recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The day was extra special for Nick, Kevin and Joe as their wives and other family members were also in attendance. But the one person who grabbed all the limelight was Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. It was the first time that Priyanka and Nick’s daughter was ‘out in public’. Recently, Nick Jonas mentioned that they were ‘really nervous’ and having their ‘little girl out there was very special’.

“It was really her first time out in the public and we were nervous about it. The whole day I think was such a great setting for the family to be together and for all of us to celebrate. Having my little girl out there was really special," Nick said during his recent appearance on a show.

Asked about his comment that he would embarrass Malti in the future, Nick shared, “That’s the whole reason we did it."

For the unversed, while giving a speech at the event, Nick set major dad goals and gave a special shoutout to his daughter Malti Marie. He said, “Malti Marie, hi, babe. I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends." The singer also gave a shoutout to his wife-actor Priyanka Chopra. He addressed her as ‘my beautiful wife’ and said, “You are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adorable couples who tied the knot in December 2018. In January 2022, the couple embraced parenthood for the first time as they welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

On the work front, Nick Jonas and his brothers are gearing up for the release of their new album titled The Album on May 5. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Russo Brother’s science fiction, Citadel. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline. She will be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

