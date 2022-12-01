Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Are Lost In Love In Unseen Picture Shared On Their Wedding Anniversary

It has been four years since Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married. Who could forget the grand Umaid Bhavan in Rajasthan lit up to celebrate their love? Four years on, the couple moved into a bigger home in Los Angeles, spent most of the lockdown together in the US, and embraced parenthood this year by welcoming their daughter — Malti. While we cannot wait to see what Priyanka and Nick are up to on their wedding anniversary, the actress’s best friend shared a never-before-seen picture of the couple.

Tamanna Dutt, Priyanka’s bestie, took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture from what appears to be Priyanka’s birthday bash along with a wish for the couple. In the picture, Nick and Priyanka stood arm-in-arm while they watched fireworks.

Sharing the picture, Tamanna wrote, “Happy Anniversary! Here’s to always celebrating every day every moment when you are together."

Priyanka and Nick first got acquainted in September 2016 when the Jealous singer slipped into her Twitter DMs. They exchanged texts and eventually met in person at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. They then walked down the red carpet of the 2017 Met Gala but they were reported to be just friends. However, in the summer of 2018, they sparked rumours of dating when they attended a baseball match in Los Angeles.

They eventually travelled to India where Nick met Priyanka’s family. The couple then returned in August 2018 and announced their roka. They eventually tied the knot in December. The couple hosted two wedding ceremonies, honouring each others’ roots and families. Several international celebrities, including Sophie Turner, the Jonas Brothers and Lilly Singh.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. She will soon be seen in Love Again, Russo Brothers’ Citadel and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

