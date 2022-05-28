Nick Jonas Reveals He Sings To His Baby Daughter Regularly

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their baby daughter, Malti Marie, earlier this year via surrogacy. Nick and Priyanka shared the news of their daughter’s birth in January and recently shared their daughter’s first photo as she came home after spending 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

On Mother’s day, Nick shared a heart-warming picture of their daughter on his Instagram. Nick captioned the picture, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and caretakers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day".

Recently, Nick spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his first few months as a dad to his baby daughter. The singing sensation revealed that he croons for his baby girl regularly.

“I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it’s beautiful", Jonas was quoted as saying.

“I’m singing just a lot of, you know, old classics. My wife kind of plays her more of the stuff that’s on the iPod or whatever, but I sing," Jonas further added.

Nick also spoke about her newborn daughter on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’. Nick said. “It’s pretty wild, there she is with a little heart face. She is the best. It has been a magical season of our lives. It is a blessing to have her home."

On the work front, Jonas will be singing at his band’s upcoming residency show in Sin City. Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas takes place on June 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11 at Dolby Live in Park MGM, Las Vegas.

On the other hand, Priyanka was last seen in Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves and Jada Pinkett Smith. The Quantico star will also feature in the adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel, Secret Daughter. This film will be directed by Anthony Chen.

