Nick Jonas Talks About Daughter Malti's Hospitalisation, Says Priyanka Chopra Was A ‘Rock The Whole Time’

American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed daughter Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy, on January 15. The duo shared the happy news with their fans in a social media post in May that Malti was born premature and had to spend 100 days in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) before they could bring her home. Now, the Sucker singer has opened up about his daughter’s hospitalisation and also dished on why he chose to share the news.

The Only Human singer recently revealed that he and Priyanka felt it was important for them to share their journey with others, to tell them they are not alone when they face medical challenges. Nick Jonas also spoke about his life after welcoming Malti, which includes challenges on a daily basis.

The ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ actor appeared for a joint interview with his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas for People magazine. Nick said, “I think that what we shared on social media was just kinda the feeling that we had, the gratitude obviously to have our baby home. But also for each and every person that was part of her journey while in the hospital. It’s eye opening in a lot of ways. And I think it was really important for us to just share that. And make sure that people know that whatever their journey is, whether it’s something like we went through or diabetes or whatever challenges might come up, you’re not alone. And grateful to have a teammate in Pri who was a rock the whole time and continues to be."

The ‘Chasing Happiness’ star also shared that finding ‘brilliant partners’ in life have helped him and his brothers become a better version of themselves. Talking about life after becoming a father, Nick said, “Every day is a surprise and presents its own set of challenges and brilliant moments and things that just blow your mind along the way. I’m just having the time of my life watching her grow, it’s been a beautiful ride. ..I have a deep kind of insane love that I can’t even describe."

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, on May 8, Priyanka had spoken about her daughter’s tough hospital journey. She had written, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

