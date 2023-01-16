Nick Jonas Tells Kelly Clarkson Why Priyanka Chopra And He Organised Grand Bash for Malti's Birthday

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Jonas last year. Fans and families of both Nick and Priyanka in India and abroad were overjoyed. To celebrate their daughter's first birthday, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra arranged a grand party. Now, the proud father, Nick who appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show revealed why they rang Malti's birthday in style.

During the interview, Nick Jonas stated, “We had to celebrate. She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style.” He added, “She's one. She's beautiful. It's amazing. The best."

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Jonas via surrogacy last January. The couple took to Instagram to announce the same to their followers and fans. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," they wrote in a joint post.

However, due to problems at birth, Malti Marie Jonas spent nearly 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). In a touching note on Mother's Day, Priyanka Chopra opened up about their difficult days saying, “After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you."

The couple also expressed their gratitude to the doctors, nurses, specialists, and staff, who took care of their daughter while reiterating how happy they were to have Malti home after all those anxious weeks in the hospital.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018. The couple got married at a grand wedding at Rajasthan's Umaid Bhawan Palace.

Work-wise, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

