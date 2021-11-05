Nick Jonas Thanks 'Beautiful Wife' Priyanka Chopra for Introducing Him to Indian Festivals

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Diwali this year with husband Nick Jonas and her friends in the US. Besides dressing up in festive wear and throwing a glittery party, the couple also performed Lakshmi puja on the occasion. Nick took to his Instagram to share a lovely boomerang video of them having fun at the Diwali party, thanking Priyanka for introducing him to Indian traditions and festivals.

The video shows a laughing PC being hugged by Nick from behind as the camera zooms around them. One can see firecrackers going off in the background. Sharing the video, Nick said, “Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family."

Advertisement

PC and Nick celebrated their Diwali by performing puja on the auspicious day like every year. Priyanka, who is in Los Angeles right now with Nick, shared a couple of photos where they can be seen donning a desi avatar. For the occasion, the actress wore a yellow saree whereas the singer wore an ethnic kurta. While Priyanka looked gorgeous, Nick, too, aced the ethnic look.

Read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Perform Mahalakshmi Puja on Diwali, See Their Splendid Pics

In the first picture, the couple can be seen holding a puja thali in their hands. In the next photo, Nick lights a diya while Priyanka holds the thali. The rest of the photos see them having a memorable moment with each other as they continue performing the puja.

The previous night, the global icon attended a pre-Diwali party in LA with talk show host Lilly Singh and Mindy Kaling. Priyanka opted for a floral lehenga for the event.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.