Nicki Minaj Shares Unseen Family Pics After Her Husband Kenneth Petty's House Arrest; Check Here

A few hours after Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty was indicted by a Los Angeles court to three years of probation and a year of house arrest, the rapper-singer showed her support to her husband in an Instagram post. She shared unseen family photos, featuring herself along with her husband and their little son on her Instagram profile on Thursday. Petty has been sentenced to house arrest after he failed to register as a sex offender in California. He is also ordered to pay a USD 55,000 fine.

Petty has made several appearances in music videos and rose to fame after he featured in Nicki’s two music videos Megatron and Hot Girl Summer.

In the two photos shared by Nicki, Petty can be seen carrying their son on his shoulders as they pose for the camera. The father and son duo look adorable in the picture. The next photo features Nicki posing with her husband and son.

The rapper looks cool in a pair of blue denim and a white tank top in the photo. She paired her outfit with a purple wig, a bandana, shades and a pink waist bag. Nicki and Petty’s son is seen sporting a yellow co-ord set with white sneakers.

As soon as she posted the photos, her friends from Hollywood flooded the comments section with supportive messages. Rapper King Beenie Man wrote, “Family ova everything." Filmmaker Deon Taylor added multiple fire emojis to his comment.

Before his relationship with Nicki, Petty was charged for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old minor girl in 1994 and he was required by law to register himself as a sex offender in New York. After he married Nicki in October 2019, he was ordered to register as a sex offender in California, too, the next month but he failed to do so.

In September 2021, Petty pleaded guilty to charges but still did not register as a sex offender in California.

Nick Minaj has stood by her husband throughout their relationship. Back in 2018, she shared a post supporting Petty and wrote: “He was 15, she was 16 , in a relationship. But go awf, [sic] internet, y’all can’t run my life. y’all can’t even run y’all own life."

