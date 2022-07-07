Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Sentenced To House Arrest For Failing To Register as Sex Offender

Nicki Minaj’s husband Kenneth Petty found himself in hot waters as a Los Angeles court indicted him to three years probation and a year in house arrest after he failed to register as a sex offender in the city of Angels. Previously, Kenneth pleaded guilty to the charges in September 2021. He has also been ordered to cough up a fine of USD 5000 after multiple postponements on his behalf.

Prior to his romantic involvement with Nicki Minaj, he was charged for sexually assaulting a 16 year old minor girl in 1994 and therefore he was required by law to register as a sex-offender in New York. However, Petty was arrested in March 2020 after he failed to register as a sex offender in California in November 2019. After marrying Minaj in October 2019, Petty moved out of the state and thus he failed to do the needful.

Advertisement

According to the reports, when Kenneth was pulled over by Beverly Hills police in November 2019, they found out that Patty was a registered sex-offender in New York but has lapsed out on his duty to do the same in California. He was arrested on the spot and was later bailed out on a bond of USD 20000.

Pop Singer and Rapper Nick Minaj have stood by her husband throughout the entirety of their relationship. She once put out an Instagram post back in 2018 addressing the incident. She said “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf, [sic] internet, y’all can’t run my life. y’all can’t even run y’all own life"

Advertisement

Kenneth Petty was born in Queens, New York. As per the media sources, he has briefly worked as a music executive in the music industry and has also appeared in various music videos. However, he rose to fame after making an appearance in two particular music videos of Nicki Minaj titled ‘Hot Girl Summer’ and ‘Megatron’.

This is not the first time when Petty had a rendezvous with the law. He has been previously charged with a second-degree murder where he allegedly shot a person named Lamant Robinson back in 2006. He was sentenced to 7 years in jail but was later released on parole in 2016

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.