Nicolas Cage and Wife Riko Shibata Expecting Their First Baby

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage, star of films as varied as Adaptation, Ghost Rider and The Sorcerer's Apprentice, and his wife Riko Shibata, who is also an actress, are expecting their first child together. Nicolas Cage is already the father to two sons - Kal-El (16) and Weston (31) – both from his former partners. A rep for Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata confirmed the couple’s pregnancy to People and added: ‘The parents-to-be are elated!’ Nicolas Cage, 57, married Riko Shibata, who is 31 years younger than him, in a very small and intimate ceremony in February last year. Their wedding ceremony took place at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas on February 16, which marks his late father’s birth anniversary.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata met for the first time in Japan’s Shiga through mutual friends. The actor was filming Prisoners Of The Ghostland at the time. After their wedding, the couple confirmed the news to People in a statement: ‘It's true, and we are very happy.’

Advertisement

The couple made their red carpet debut post their wedding at the premiere of Cage's film Pig in July last year.

Riko Shibata is Nicolas Cage’s fifth wife. The actor first married actress Patricia Arquette in 1995 but they parted ways a few years later. The actor then married singer and songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, in 2002 but divorced her in the same year.

Cage’s third marriage was with actress Alice Kim, with whom he has a son. They divorced nearly a decade later. In 2019, Cage married Erika Koike in Las Vegas and filed for divorce a couple of days later.

The actor shares his first son Weston with actress Christina Fulton and welcomed his second son Kal-El with Alice Kim.

Nicolas Cage is an actor, as well as a filmmaker. He has won an Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the film Leaving Las Vegas in 1995. The film also fetched him a Golden Globe award.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.