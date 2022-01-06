Nidhhi Agerwal Exudes 'Angel Energy' in This Too Hot to Handle Photoshoot

Tollywood actor Nidhhi Agerwal almost always manages to stand out with her looks and style. The actor has this time steamed up the internet with another glamorous photoshoot. In the photoshoot, the Hari Hara Vera Mallu actor was seen posing in a midi brown dress.

“Angel energy #2022," the caption of her post read.

>Take a look:

Soon after she shared the post, the comment section was flooded with love and fire emojis.

Nidhhi Agerwal has worked with renowned actors like Silambarasan in the 2021 Tamil film Eeswaran and with Jayam Ravi in the film Bhoomi. It is noteworthy that both the films hit the theatres on the same day and were well-received by the audience. The actor has made a name for herself with her amazing performance in the films.

She is currently busy shooting for director Magizh Thirumeni’s new project. Nidhhi recently got embroiled in controversy by posting a video, promoting alcohol on her social media handle ahead of the New Year celebrations.

The actor shared on Instagram the Morpheus Brandy advertisement that she did recently.

>Take a look:

Sharing the ad, Nidhhi wrote, “To commemorate over a decade of making celebration an art, Morpheus @morpheusdaretodream, the finest Brandy of India is launching its limited-edition Celebration Pack. This masterpiece comes with a gorgeous imported goblet so that you can savour every sip at its best. Let us bring in the festivities with Morpheus, the spirit that makes us Dare To Dream. #MorpheusXO #DareToDream #morpheusbrandy."

Nidhhi is an ardent social media user and enjoys a huge fan following on the internet. The actress currently has around 15.8 million followers on Instagram.

