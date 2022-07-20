Niharika Konidela Turns Doctor For Hello, World Promotion In Cash

Game show Cash, presented by famous host Suma, is always a foot forward when it comes to entertaining the audience. Every week, many celebrities are invited to participate in the show. Recently, the team of the web series, Hello, World was also invited to the programme. In a hilarious turn of events, actress Niharika Konidela turned doctor for a skit. She also danced along with Suma, evoking applause from the audience.

Niharika essayed the character of a doctor in a skit along with actor Anil Geela and Nikhil Vijayendra Simha. Actress Nithya Shetty also felt delighted with a pleasant surprise planned for her in the show. She saw her childhood photos from Devullu directed by Kodi Ramakrishna. Nikhil also cracked a joke at this moment entertaining the audience.

The entire cast, Suma and other audience assembled on the show also assembled for another entertaining skit.

After watching this hilarious promo, the audience is excited to watch the full episode on July 23.

This episode also increased the hype around Hello, World. Aryan Rajesh will portray the lead role in this series. SivaSai Vardhan Jaladhanki has helmed this project. PK Dandi composed the music. Raju Edurolu is the cinematographer. Prawin Pudi has helmed the editing. Production designer Shiva Kumar Macha and costume designer Aanshi Gupta are also included in the crew.

Niharika is associated with this project as a producer with her production company Pink Elephant Pictures. This is going to be Niharika’s third project after two successful ventures on the web, i.e- Nanna Koochi and Oka Chinna Family Story.

Nanna Koochi explored the bond between a father and a daughter. The best part about this series was the Naga Babu and Niharika. They share the father-daughter relationship in real life which made Nanna Koochi even more interesting.

Oka Chinna Family Story describes the events in a small middle-class family and a big twist which awaits them.

It remains to be seen whether Hello, World receives the same appreciation compared to Nanna Koochi and Oka Chinna Family Story or not.

